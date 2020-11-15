Global  
 

Shanties gutted in 2 fire incidents in Bengal on Diwali day

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Around 50 shanties in New Town area near Kolkata and Purba Bardhaman district were gutted in two incidents of fire on the day of Kali puja and Diwali on Saturday, officials said. Three persons were injured in the blaze at a village in Purba Bardhaman while no casualty was reported in the fire that broke out at Gauranga Nagar...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Fire breaks out at shanties in WB's Asansol

Fire breaks out at shanties in WB's Asansol 01:12

 A fire broke out at shanties near Tapsi Baba mod in West Bengal's Asansol on November 14. Fire tenders reached the spot and it was later doused. No casualties have been reported.

