Shanties gutted in 2 fire incidents in Bengal on Diwali day

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 4-Alarm Fire Rips Through Businesses In Flushing, Queens



A four-alarm fire that tore through businesses in Queens late Friday night is under investigation. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:22 Published 6 hours ago Fire breaks out at two-wheeler showroom in Udhampur



A fire broke out at a two-wheeler showroom in JandK's Udhampur. The incident happened at Shiv Nagar area. Fire is under control now. "Three fire engines are on the spot. The fire is in control now... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published 9 hours ago Locals in Shivamogga boycott fire crackers to curb air pollution



In order to curb air pollution, some state governments have put a ban on fire crackers. No customers were seen at the fire cracker shops in Shivamogga. Shopkeepers urged people to buy green fire.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:10 Published 20 hours ago