Shanties gutted in 2 fire incidents in Bengal on Diwali day
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Around 50 shanties in New Town area near Kolkata and Purba Bardhaman district were gutted in two incidents of fire on the day of Kali puja and Diwali on Saturday, officials said. Three persons were injured in the blaze at a village in Purba Bardhaman while no casualty was reported in the fire that broke out at Gauranga Nagar...
