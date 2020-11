NCP leader Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini tests positive for COVID-19

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Governor’s daughter tests positive for COVID-19



Governor’s daughter tests positive for COVID-19 Credit: WAPT Duration: 02:17 Published 5 days ago 'Many want to quit BJP': Eknath Khadse rejects threat to govt after joining NCP



Eknath Khadse claimed that many people part of the Bharatiya Janata Party want to quit the outfit. He made the comments a day after he joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after quitting the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:59 Published 3 weeks ago Eknath Khadse quits BJP to join NCP, accuses Fadnavis of ‘low-level politics’



Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Wednesday said he decided to quit the BJP and join the NCP as he realized that as long as Devendra Fadnavis was there in the saffron party, he would "never.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:16 Published on October 21, 2020