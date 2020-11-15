Global  
 

Congress leader Ahmed Patel in ICU weeks after contacting COVID-19

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 November 2020
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment, his family said on Sunday.

Patel, 71, had announced on Twitter on October 1 that he had contracted coronavirus.

In a tweet on Sunday,...
