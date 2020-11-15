Sushil Modi's tweet thanking BJP for support and cooperation sparks speculations
The former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Modi shared the news through Twitter and said he is willing to take up any role that the BJP leadership chooses for him.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sushil Kumar Modi Indian politician
Know about Kameshwar Chaupal - the man who could replace Sushil Modi as Bihar Deputy CMKameshwar Chaupal is a Dalit leader of the BJP who laid the foundation stone for Ram Mandir at the shilanyas site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on November 9, 1989.
DNA
Sushil Modi credits all parties in NDA for victory in Bihar polls
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:39Published
Bihar Assembly election results 2020: Sanjay Jaiswal, Sushil Modi thank people of Bihar for overwhelming supportHe further said that the victory is a result of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra for the downtrodden and women of the state.
DNA
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Bihar: RJD's wait & watch hint as Nitish Kumar reveals CM oath plan
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:05Published
Bengal a hub of 'terrorists and anti-nationals', situation worse than Kashmir: Dilip GhoshWhile talking to reporters after a BJP event at Baranagar in North 24 Parganas, Ghosh alleged that the state has become a hub of 'terrorists and anti-nationals'.
DNA
Baijayant Panda appointed Assam BJP in-chargeBJP national vice president Baijayant Panda has been appointed as Assam’s new in-charge — a post that had been for over a year when senior party leader from..
IndiaTimes
Bihar State in Eastern India
As its fate hangs in balance, LJP claims it proved its worth in BiharWith questions being raised about the Lok Janshakti Party's prospects after it won only one seat in the Bihar assembly polls, party sources on Sunday cited its..
IndiaTimes
Oath ceremony to be held tomorrow afternoon: Nitish Kumar
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
Related news from verified sources