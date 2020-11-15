Global  
 

Sushil Modi's tweet thanking BJP for support and cooperation sparks speculations

DNA Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
The former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Modi shared the news through Twitter and said he is willing to take up any role that the BJP leadership chooses for him.
