NDA leader Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form Bihar government
Monday, 16 November 2020 () Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday met Governor Phagu Chauhan, after being unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA, and staked claim for the formation of the new government in the state.
Talking to the media outside his residence upon returning from the Raj Bhavan, Kumar said the swearing-in will take place on...
