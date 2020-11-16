NDA leader Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form Bihar government

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Sunday invited Nitish Kumar to form the new government in Bihar after the latter went to the Raj Bhavan here to present a list of...

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigns, know why Nitish Kumar said people have given the mandate to NDA and it will form the government."I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA, he said when...

DNA 2 days ago



