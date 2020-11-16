Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NDA leader Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form Bihar government

Mid-Day Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday met Governor Phagu Chauhan, after being unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA, and staked claim for the formation of the new government in the state.

Talking to the media outside his residence upon returning from the Raj Bhavan, Kumar said the swearing-in will take place on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Nitish Kumar to take oath as the Bihar CM tomorrow for the 4th straight term| Oneindia News

Nitish Kumar to take oath as the Bihar CM tomorrow for the 4th straight term| Oneindia News 01:10

 JDU chief Nitish Kumar is set to be the 4th Chief Minister of Bihar again as the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance on Sunday participated in a joint meeting, where Nitish Kumar was elected as the alliance’s leader in Bihar. Nitish Kumar will take oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tarkishore Prasad elected BJP legislature leader in Bihar, says 'can't comment' on Dy CM post [Video]

Tarkishore Prasad elected BJP legislature leader in Bihar, says 'can't comment' on Dy CM post

Soon after the NDA legislature party meeting in Bihar, Tarkishore Prasad was elected as the Bihar BJP legislature party leader on November 15. When asked about the Bihar Deputy CM post, Prasad said..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
Nitish Kumar elected as leader of NDA in Bihar: Rajnath Singh [Video]

Nitish Kumar elected as leader of NDA in Bihar: Rajnath Singh

Soon after NDA legislature party meeting held in Patna, BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 15 informed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been elected as the leader of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
Bihar: RJD's wait & watch hint as Nitish Kumar reveals CM oath plan [Video]

Bihar: RJD's wait & watch hint as Nitish Kumar reveals CM oath plan

Days after Bihar Assembly election results were revealed, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was selected to retain the Chief Minister's mantle in a meeting of legislators of the National..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Nitish Kumar to form new government in Bihar & take oath on Monday

 Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Sunday invited Nitish Kumar to form the new government in Bihar after the latter went to the Raj Bhavan here to present a list of...
Mid-Day

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigns, know why

 Nitish Kumar said people have given the mandate to NDA and it will form the government."I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA, he said when...
DNA