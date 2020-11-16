Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Diwali 2020: From Taimur Ali Khan to Inaaya Kemmu – 15 star kids who further lit up the festival of lights

Bollywood Life Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Diwali is always a special festival because it brings families together. However, for kids, especially, little ones, it's doubly special, as it's the time when you keep getting surprised each Diwali with new events, discover newer delicacies and are still open to the wonder of gifts, clothes, decorations, fireworks and everything else that the festival brings. And as much as we may think otherwise, Bollywood kids are no different in these aspects. So, here are 10 star kids who've further lit up the festival of lights this year with their cuteness.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Diwali 2020: Gandhinagar's Akshardham Temple illuminates with diyas

Diwali 2020: Gandhinagar's Akshardham Temple illuminates with diyas 01:32

 Gandhinagar's Akshardham Temple was illuminated with diyas ahead of Diwali celebrations. Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on November 14 this year.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: COVID-19 patients, doctors celebrated Diwali at Vadodara hospital [Video]

Watch: COVID-19 patients, doctors celebrated Diwali at Vadodara hospital

COVID-19 patients and doctors celebrated Diwali at SSG Hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara on November 14. They were seen dancing, sharing sweets, and lighting 'diyas' on the occasion. Nation celebrated..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
Pakistani Hindus celebrate Diwali with zeal and zest in Karachi [Video]

Pakistani Hindus celebrate Diwali with zeal and zest in Karachi

'Festival of lights' Diwali was observed on November 14. On the festival, streets of Paksitan's Karachi got illuminated. Pakistani Hindus celebrated the festival with great pomp and show. They visited..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
Delhiites burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali despite ban [Video]

Delhiites burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali despite ban

Delhiites celebrated 'festival of lights' Diwali on November 14. To celebrate the festival, locals burst firecrackers despite of the ban. National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed total ban on sale or..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published