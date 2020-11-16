Global  
 

Any attack on freedom of press is detrimental to national interests: Vice Prez

IndiaTimes Monday, 16 November 2020
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that any attack on the freedom of press is detrimental to national interests and should be opposed by one and all.​
Diwali 2020: VP Naidu enjoys literary concert orgainsed in Hyderabad

Diwali 2020: VP Naidu enjoys literary concert orgainsed in Hyderabad

On the occasion of Diwali, a literary concert was organised in Hyderabad on November 14. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu enjoyed the melody of Telugu poem sang by an artist. The country is celebrating the festival of lights on November 14 this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

Leaders remembered Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary. PM Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister. Congress' Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to Nehru at Delhi's Shanti Vana. VP Venkaiah Naidu also paid respect to Nehru on his birth anniversary. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tribute to Nehru at Parliament. Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh also paid tribute to Nehru. Born in 1889, in UP's Prayagraj, Nehru remains India's longest serving PM. Nehru became PM on August 15, 1947, following an active role in freedom struggle. The Congress stalwart breathed his last on May 27, 1964. November 14 is also celebrated as Children's Day in the country.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:41Published

