Bichhua song: Bicchoo Ka Khel's title track ft. Divyendu Sharma aka Munna Tripathi perfectly sets the tone for a crime thriller

Bollywood Life Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Bicchoo Ka Khel also stars Zeishan Quadri, Anshul Chauhan and Rajesh Sharma among others and revolves around Akhil (Divyendu Sharma), a budding writer, whose life takes a drastic turn full of precarious twists and unpredictable situations
