Be vocal for local through spirituality: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mid-Day Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought support of spiritual leaders in amplifying the message of 'Aatmnirbharta' (self-reliant) and preach about the benefits of 'vocal for local'.

As had happened during the freedom struggle, all spiritual leaders should amplify the message of Aatmnirbharta and preach the benefits of...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Demand for Ayurvedic products increased during Covid’: PM Modi

‘Demand for Ayurvedic products increased during Covid’: PM Modi 08:32

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation an Ayurveda teaching and research institute here in Gujarat that will offer a range of courses and forge interdisciplinary collaborations to give a contemporary thrust to the ancient medicine system. PM Modi urged startups and private...

