No plans for lockdown owing to COVID-19: Delhi health minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the national capital recorded 6,396 positive cases of COVID-19 on November 17. He added that 50,000 test had been conducted with 13 per cent positivity ratio. Jain informed that 9,200 hospital beds are occupied and 7,600 beds are vacant in Delhi.
As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:46Published
Speaking on Day 2 of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, announced a plan to link all of the capital's government health infrastructure..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:49Published