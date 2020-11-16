Global  
 

No plans for lockdown owing to COVID-19: Delhi health minister

Mid-Day Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The Delhi government has clarified that it has no plans to implement another lockdown in the national capital in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi Health Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain on Monday said, "There will be no lockdown imposed in Delhi again. I don't think there is...
News video: 7,600 beds for COVID-19 patients lying vacant in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

7,600 beds for COVID-19 patients lying vacant in Delhi: Satyendar Jain 01:37

 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the national capital recorded 6,396 positive cases of COVID-19 on November 17. He added that 50,000 test had been conducted with 13 per cent positivity ratio. Jain informed that 9,200 hospital beds are occupied and 7,600 beds are vacant in Delhi.

