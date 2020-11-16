Global  
 

Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' enters phase-3 trials

IndiaTimes Monday, 16 November 2020
Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, being developed by Bharat Biotech is now undergoing phase-3 trials, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said on Monday.
