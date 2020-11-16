Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' enters phase-3 trials

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital. ‘There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial,’ Jain said. The Delhi health minister added that the reason why Covid hospitals have the least positivity is because adequate protection is taken. Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday. On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired a top level meeting, attended by the Delhi Chief Minister, to discuss the Covid situation in the capital. A slew of steps including making available 300 additional ICU beds, doubling the number of daily RTPCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the national capital had been made following the meeting. Watch the full video for all the details.
PM and Rahul to enter battleground Bihar today. Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine cleared for Phase 3 trials. Eros Now apologises for 'vulgar' Navratri campaign. And Malaika's fitness mantra revealed as she turns 47. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Hyderabad-based pharma company Bharat Biotech to conduct phase 3 clinical trial tests in October. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said around 3,000 people to be tested under the phase 3 trial of the vaccine candidate. Bharat Biotech is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to develop a vaccine candidate – Covaxin. The pharma company recently signed an agreement with the Washington University School of Medicine for an intranasal single-dose vaccine. Watch the full video for more details.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden's scientific advisers plan to meet with vaccine makers in coming days even as a stalled presidential transition... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •The Age •Hindu •RTTNews