Diwali 2020: From Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani to Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain – 6 unmarried couples who celebrated the festival of lights
Monday, 16 November 2020 () Diwali is a time when couples create everlasting memories with how the decorate their homes, the visits they make to family and friends and the beautiful gifts they get for each other. However, times have changed and we most certainly have evolved and as such, you don't need to make it official in order to begin celebrating Diwali together before the world either at home or by jetting off for a vacation. Check out how these six unmarried coupled of the entertainment industry brought in the festival of lights.
'Festival of lights' Diwali was observed on November 14. On the festival, streets of Paksitan's Karachi got illuminated. Pakistani Hindus celebrated the festival with great pomp and show. They visited..
Delhiites celebrated 'festival of lights' Diwali on November 14. To celebrate the festival, locals burst firecrackers despite of the ban. National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed total ban on sale or..