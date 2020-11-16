BJP minister Bisahulal demands MP assembly speaker be appointed from Vindhya region
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Yediyurappa bound for Delhi to discuss cabinet exerciseKarnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he was going to New Delhi to discuss with the BJP central leadership expansion or reshuffle of his..
IndiaTimes
'Safe and continuing with journey', says BJP's Khushbu Sundar after tanker rams into her SUVActor and BJP spokesperson Khushbu Sundar has tweeted that she is safe and continuing her journey, after having met with an accident, while on her way to..
DNA
Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah to lay foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 67000 crore on Nov 21The Home Minister and former BJP President's visit also comes at a time when political parties in the Southern state are gearing up for the impending 2021..
DNA
Jan Aakrosh Yatra: BJP's Ram Kadam, his supporters detained by Mumbai Police
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:33Published
Vindhya Range