BJP minister Bisahulal demands MP assembly speaker be appointed from Vindhya region

Jan Aakrosh Yatra: BJP's Ram Kadam, his supporters detained by Mumbai Police



BJP MLA Ram Kadam and his supporters were detained by police from outside his residence in Mumbai on November 18. They were taking out a 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' to Palghar demanding CBI probe into Palghar mob lynching case. BJP leader, Ram Kadam said, "Maharashtra government has given us notice and this shows how they want to suppress freedom of expression. We are going to Palghar with peace and will lit earthen lamps in memory of sadhus who got killed in the incident. It has been 212 days since the incident and till now no justice has been served by the Maharashtra government. We will plead for justice from Palghar. Maharashtra government has to give this matter to CBI. " Palghar mob lyching was happened on April 16, 2020.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:33 Published on January 1, 1970