Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BJP minister Bisahulal demands MP assembly speaker be appointed from Vindhya region

IndiaTimes Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Yediyurappa bound for Delhi to discuss cabinet exercise

 Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he was going to New Delhi to discuss with the BJP central leadership expansion or reshuffle of his..
IndiaTimes

'Safe and continuing with journey', says BJP's Khushbu Sundar after tanker rams into her SUV

 Actor and BJP spokesperson Khushbu Sundar has tweeted that she is safe and continuing her journey, after having met with an accident, while on her way to..
DNA

Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah to lay foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 67000 crore on Nov 21

 The Home Minister and former BJP President's visit also comes at a time when political parties in the Southern state are gearing up for the impending 2021..
DNA
Jan Aakrosh Yatra: BJP's Ram Kadam, his supporters detained by Mumbai Police [Video]

Jan Aakrosh Yatra: BJP's Ram Kadam, his supporters detained by Mumbai Police

BJP MLA Ram Kadam and his supporters were detained by police from outside his residence in Mumbai on November 18. They were taking out a 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' to Palghar demanding CBI probe into Palghar mob lynching case. BJP leader, Ram Kadam said, "Maharashtra government has given us notice and this shows how they want to suppress freedom of expression. We are going to Palghar with peace and will lit earthen lamps in memory of sadhus who got killed in the incident. It has been 212 days since the incident and till now no justice has been served by the Maharashtra government. We will plead for justice from Palghar. Maharashtra government has to give this matter to CBI. " Palghar mob lyching was happened on April 16, 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:33Published

Vindhya Range Vindhya Range