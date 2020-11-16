Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal passes away
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of Meghwal.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bhanwarlal Meghwal Indian politician
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
PM Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform at BRICS virtual summit on TuesdayThe summit that will start at 4.30 pm will see the Indian PM and Chinese President sharing platform amid the ongoing standoff at the Line of Actual Control.
DNA
PM Modi to attend virtual Brics summit on November 17Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in 12th Brics summit hosted by Russia on November 17, the ministry of external affairs said. The theme of the..
IndiaTimes
Amit Shah greets media on National Press DayUnion Home Minister Amit Shah greeted journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day on Monday and said the Narendra Modi government is committed towards..
IndiaTimes
World is counting on India for accessibility, affordability of Covid-19 vaccines: JaishankarWhile speaking at the third edition of Deccan Dialogue, Jaishankar said: "PM Modi has committed to the UN that we will help make vaccines accessible and..
IndiaTimes
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
The government will ensure that the benefit of child welfare schemes reaches to the children: CM Gehlot
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28Published
Gehlot demands special status for Rajasthan under National AYUSH MissionRajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give special status to the state under the National AYUSH Mission as it has..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan State in Northern India
PM asks seers to disseminate message of 'vocal for local'Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged seers to help spread the message of "vocal for local", an initiative to promote local products. He also unveiled a..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi unveils 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan's Pali via video conferencing
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:26Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources