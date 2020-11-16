Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal passes away

DNA Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of Meghwal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Diwali 2020: PM Modi distributes sweets among Jawans in Jaisalmer

Diwali 2020: PM Modi distributes sweets among Jawans in Jaisalmer 01:07

 On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed sweets among jawans during his visit to Jaisalmer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. The Prime Minister has been celebrating the auspicious day with soldiers since he...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bhanwarlal Meghwal Indian politician


Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform at BRICS virtual summit on Tuesday

 The summit that will start at 4.30 pm will see the Indian PM and Chinese President sharing platform amid the ongoing standoff at the Line of Actual Control.
DNA

PM Modi to attend virtual Brics summit on November 17

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in 12th Brics summit hosted by Russia on November 17, the ministry of external affairs said. The theme of the..
IndiaTimes

Amit Shah greets media on National Press Day

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day on Monday and said the Narendra Modi government is committed towards..
IndiaTimes

World is counting on India for accessibility, affordability of Covid-19 vaccines: Jaishankar

 While speaking at the third edition of Deccan Dialogue, Jaishankar said: "PM Modi has committed to the UN that we will help make vaccines accessible and..
IndiaTimes

Ashok Gehlot Ashok Gehlot Indian politician

The government will ensure that the benefit of child welfare schemes reaches to the children: CM Gehlot [Video]

The government will ensure that the benefit of child welfare schemes reaches to the children: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan state is observing the Child Rights Week till 20 November. On this occasion Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the "Vastsalya Yojna" and "Samarth Yojna" for orphan and destitute children. In addition to that CM also launched a skill development centre in Jodhpur for children living in child protection homes. Addressing the virtual programme "Bal Sangam" Chief Minister said that along with the Children's safety and protection, State Government has taken effective steps on the issues related to child rights, such as child labour, child marriage and prevention of violence against children. He resolves that there will be no shortage in child welfare schemes and it will be ensured that the benefits of government schemes reaches to children. CM asserted that without abolishing poverty, hunger and economic inequality, it is not possible to abolish child labor. Even today many children are forced to work as bonded laborers. CM said that government would ensure that no child has to work in the state.During the programme CM also released a booklet having guidelines for the implementation of "Vatsalya Yojana" and "Samarth Yojana" for the benefit of children in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

Gehlot demands special status for Rajasthan under National AYUSH Mission

 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give special status to the state under the National AYUSH Mission as it has..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

PM asks seers to disseminate message of 'vocal for local'

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged seers to help spread the message of "vocal for local", an initiative to promote local products. He also unveiled a..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi unveils 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan's Pali via video conferencing [Video]

PM Modi unveils 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan's Pali via video conferencing

To mark the 151st Jayanti celebrations of Jainacharya Shri Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan's Pali via video conferencing on November 16. "Both Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Jainacharya Vijay Vallabh Ji dedicated their lives to the service of nation. I'm fortunate that I got opportunities to unveil statues of both the leaders ('Statue of Unity' and 'Statue of Peace')," PM Modi said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:26Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi visits Museum Centre at Longewala post [Video]

PM Modi visits Museum Centre at Longewala post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Museum Centre at Longewala post, Jaisalmer. PM Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. Prime..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Watch: PM Modi pays respect to fallen soldiers in Jaisalmer [Video]

Watch: PM Modi pays respect to fallen soldiers in Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath and paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. He also shared sweets with jawans. PM Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Watch: PM Modi takes ride on a tank in Longewala [Video]

Watch: PM Modi takes ride on a tank in Longewala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride on a tank in Longewala, Jaisalmer on November 14. He arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published