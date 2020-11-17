Global  
 

India in talks with Moderna for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate: Report

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
India is in dialogue with the US-based biotech giant Moderna over the progress in the clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, which the firm said has shown 94.5 percent efficacy, official sources said on Monday. Moderna on Monday said the independent National Institutes of Health-appointed Data Safety Monitoring...
