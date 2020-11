You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Woman shot dead in Ballabhgarh: Accused held, politics peaks l Latest updates



Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly killing a 21-year-old woman outside her college in Haryana's Ballabhgarh, a murder which triggered protests with students and local residents blocking.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:22 Published 3 weeks ago Faridabad shooting: Woman student attacked outside college | Oneindia News



A horrifying daylight murderwas caught on CCTV footage in Faridabad outside Aggarwal college on Tuesday. A 21-year-old woman student was shot dead by 2 youths as she was walking home after appearing.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:20 Published 3 weeks ago