BJP MP Dr Rita Bahuguna Joshi's 6-year-old granddaughter, burnt by firecrackers, dies during treatment

DNA Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
BJP MP Dr Rita Bahuguna Joshi spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, and CM Yogi after the accident and sought better treatment.
 In a tragic incident, it is being learnt that the 8-year-old granddaughter of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi died of burn injuries that were sustained while bursting firecrackers on Diwali. Reports say that the girl was playing with other children on the terrace when her dress caught...

