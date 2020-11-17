BJP MP Dr Rita Bahuguna Joshi's 6-year-old granddaughter, burnt by firecrackers, dies during treatment

In a tragic incident, it is being learnt that the 8-year-old granddaughter of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi died of burn injuries that were sustained while bursting firecrackers on Diwali. Reports say that the girl was playing with other children on the terrace when her dress caught...
After the electoral setbacks in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, many had predicted that the BJP’s dominance in national politics was waning. Protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the farm related acts, the slowdown in the economy, the Covid crisis and the exodus of migrant exodus that followed the imposition of nationwide lockdown had led many to question the BJP’s electoral chances in Bihar and the other states where bypolls were held. However, the BJP’s dominant performance in Bihar and the near sweep in the bypolls held in several states have put all speculations to rest. So what does the BJP’s electoral victory mean for the saffron party as it turns its focus to West Bengal. Watch the latest edition of HT Explains for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 22:44Published
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on November 17 slammed BJP on Hindutva issue, he said that Shiv Sena doesn't need to get our Hindutva certified from any party. "We were, we are and we will always be Hindutvawadi. We don't play Hindutva politics like them. Whenever the country needs us, Shiv Sena will always come forward wielding the sword of Hindutava," he said.
DRDO successfully test-fired Quick Reaction Surface to Air missile for the second time on Tuesday. DRDO’s back to back test trials of QRSAM was lauded by the defence minister Rajnath Singh. The missile on Tuesday directly hit the target during the trials, as per reports. Earlier on November 13, DRDO had conducted a test-trial for QRSAM. The all-weather missile was tested from the coast of Odisha’s Balasore. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:44Published
Soon after NDA legislature party meeting held in Patna, BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 15 informed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been elected as the leader of the NDA legislature party. Oath taking ceremony will be held on after noon of November 16.
Meeting over COVID-19 situation in the national capital is underway with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at North Block in the national capital. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and CM Arvind Kejriwal are present in the meeting. Delhi has a total of 44,456 active COVID cases. While, over 7000 deaths have occurred in the capital so far.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan attended 8th BRICS STI ministerial meet on Nov 13 via video-conferencing due to ongoing pandemic. "Our government has announced USD 120 million grant for COVID-19 vaccine research. The grant doesn't cover actual cost of vaccine and its distribution expenses which will be made available as and when a vaccine is made," said Harsh Vardhan.