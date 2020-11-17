Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daily COVID-19 tests to be increased to over 1 lakh in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Delhi chief minister *Arvind Kejriwal* on Sunday met Union Home Minister *Amit Shah* to discuss the COVID-19 situation of Delhi and sought the Centre's cooperation in jointly tackling the situation in the national capital

During the meeting, the Centre assured that 750 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO centre.

The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Delhi CM Kejriwal, deputy CM Sisodia perform Diwali pujan at Akshardham Temple

Delhi CM Kejriwal, deputy CM Sisodia perform Diwali pujan at Akshardham Temple 01:24

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita, performed a puja here at Akshardham temple to mark the Diwali celebration. State Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were also present at the event. Everyone present at the temple, including the ministers and other officials,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will fresh lockdown be imposed in Delhi?: Watch Satyendar Jain’s response [Video]

Will fresh lockdown be imposed in Delhi?: Watch Satyendar Jain’s response

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital. ‘There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published
Delhi's Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds [Video]

Delhi's Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds

Delhi is in battle mode amid fresh wave of Covid-19 infections. Union Home minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on countering Covid spike on November 15. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union & Delhi Health..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:36Published
1 lakh daily tests to be conducted in Delhi to tackle rising COVID cases: CM Kejriwal [Video]

1 lakh daily tests to be conducted in Delhi to tackle rising COVID cases: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 15 said that central government has assured 750 ICU beds will be available at DRDO centre and the number of COVID test conducted daily to be increased..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Delhi to increase daily Covid tests to 1.25 lakh: Kejriwal
newKerala.com