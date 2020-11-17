Daily COVID-19 tests to be increased to over 1 lakh in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Will fresh lockdown be imposed in Delhi?: Watch Satyendar Jain’s response



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital. ‘There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:08 Published 22 hours ago

Delhi's Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds



Delhi is in battle mode amid fresh wave of Covid-19 infections. Union Home minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on countering Covid spike on November 15. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union & Delhi Health.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:36 Published 1 day ago