Daily COVID-19 tests to be increased to over 1 lakh in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () Delhi chief minister *Arvind Kejriwal* on Sunday met Union Home Minister *Amit Shah* to discuss the COVID-19 situation of Delhi and sought the Centre's cooperation in jointly tackling the situation in the national capital
During the meeting, the Centre assured that 750 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO centre.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita, performed a puja here at Akshardham temple to mark the Diwali celebration. State Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were also present at the event. Everyone present at the temple, including the ministers and other officials,...
Delhi is in battle mode amid fresh wave of Covid-19 infections. Union Home minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on countering Covid spike on November 15. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union & Delhi Health..
