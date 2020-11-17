Delhi plans to impose lockdown in markets which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots

Raghav Chadha challenges Goa Power Minister to debate over BJP electricity model vs Kejriwal electricity model



Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha challenged Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral to debate over Kejriwal electricity model Vs Goa electricity model of BJP. Raghav Chadha said, "Goa Power Minister had said that Goa electricity model of BJP is much better than Kejriwal electricity model. He even went on to say that he wants to have a public debate on it. We readily accepted the challenge. I informed Goa Power Minister that I'll be debating with him on Kejriwal electricity model Vs Goa electricity model of BJP and I'll reach Goa by 2 pm on 17th Nov. But now he seems to be running away from debate." He further said, "BJP high command is not giving permission to Goa Power Minister Cabral for the debate, which was originally his idea. I now urge BJP high command as well as Mr Cabral to readily accept this challenge and let me know the venue and time of this debate." Earlier, Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral had said that Goa electricity model of BJP is much better than Kejriwal electricity model and also challenged a public debate over it. =

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:16 Published on November 17, 0753