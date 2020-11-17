Global  
 

Delhi plans to impose lockdown in markets which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots

DNA Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought power from the Centre to impose lockdown in those market areas which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots.
