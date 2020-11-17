Delhi plans to impose lockdown in markets which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots

Temperature in the national capital is set to fall in coming days amid COVID-19 rising cases. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) the western disturbances would cause temperatures in Delhi to fall which has already started from November 16. The decline is expected around 3 to 4 degrees Celsius. IMD also highlighted that by the weekend, minimum temperature will fall to 9 degrees Celsius. Widespread of snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and upper reaches of Uttarakhand will lead to a dip in minimum temperature by around 2-4 degrees over northwest India. This October in the national capital was the coldest in 58 years according to IMD data.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha challenged Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral to debate over Kejriwal electricity model Vs Goa electricity model of BJP. Raghav Chadha said, "Goa Power Minister had said that Goa electricity model of BJP is much better than Kejriwal electricity model. He even went on to say that he wants to have a public debate on it. We readily accepted the challenge. I informed Goa Power Minister that I'll be debating with him on Kejriwal electricity model Vs Goa electricity model of BJP and I'll reach Goa by 2 pm on 17th Nov. But now he seems to be running away from debate." He further said, "BJP high command is not giving permission to Goa Power Minister Cabral for the debate, which was originally his idea. I now urge BJP high command as well as Mr Cabral to readily accept this challenge and let me know the venue and time of this debate." Earlier, Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral had said that Goa electricity model of BJP is much better than Kejriwal electricity model and also challenged a public debate over it. =
Delhi is in battle mode amid fresh wave of Covid-19 infections. Union Home minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on countering Covid spike on November 15. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union & Delhi Health Ministers, Delhi l-G attended the meet. The decisions taken in the meeting included increasing testing, adding ICU beds and doctors. Delhi has over 44,400 active cases with over 7,500 deaths. Kejriwal said that in the following days, around 250 more beds will be given and 750 ICU beds will be available at DRDO centre. He added that the Delhi government facilities are working at full capacity. Watch the full video for more.
Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 15 said that central government has assured 750 ICU beds will be available at DRDO centre and the number of COVID test conducted daily to be increased to over 1 lakh, to tackle the escalating situation in the national capital. "Since October 20, there has been a rise in cases here, there is sufficient number of COVID beds, but ICU beds are exhausting. Centre has assured 750 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO centre. The number of COVID tests conducted daily to be increased to over 1 lakh," said Kejriwal.
