After Kapil Sibal's attack, Congress rushes in Rahul Gandhi's defence

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
After Kapil Sibal's attack on the party high command over the Bihar election results, several Congress leaders have rushed to defend the party and the leadership, with many criticising Sibal for going public.

Haryana Congress leader Capt. Ajay Singh Yadav attacked Sibal, and said Sibal could not win his Lok Sabha seat. He also...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Tariq Anwar backs Kapil Sibal's tweet on Congress' performance in Bihar

Tariq Anwar backs Kapil Sibal's tweet on Congress' performance in Bihar

 Congress leader Tariq Anwar on November 16 blamed state leadership "for not using the opportunity properly" over Congress' performance in Bihar. "We need to discuss our performance in Bihar. Although, it is not party's national issue but of Bihar alone. As far as central leadership is concerned, they...

