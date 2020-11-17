Global  
 

Either Gupkar Gang swims with national mood or people will sink it: Amit Shah

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, saying "either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it".

Shah also asserted that Jammu and Kashmir will always remain an integral part of India, accusing the Gupkar...
