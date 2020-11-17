Nitish Kumar allocates portfolios, keeps home, gives finance to Tarkishore

Global  
 

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
A day after taking oath for a new term along with his ministerial colleagues, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday allocated portfolios among them, keeping with himself home, general administration, vigilance and three more departments.

Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad got finance, commercial tax, environment,...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: HM Shah to attend swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Nitish Kumar

HM Shah to attend swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Nitish Kumar 01:20

 Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrived at party office in Patna on Nov 16. He will the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term after NDA won majority in closely-fought legislative assembly...

