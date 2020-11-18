Nine dead, 17 injured in collision between two trucks in Gujarat's Vadodara
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Nine people died and 17 others sustained injuries in a collision between two trucks at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara on Wednesday morning, police said.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.
More details are awaited.
-Keep scrolling to read more news-
*Catch up on...
Nine people died and 17 others sustained injuries in a collision between two trucks at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara on Wednesday morning, police said.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.
More details are awaited.
-Keep scrolling to read more news-
*Catch up on...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources