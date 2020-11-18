Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nine dead, 17 injured in collision between two trucks in Gujarat's Vadodara

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Nine people died and 17 others sustained injuries in a collision between two trucks at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara on Wednesday morning, police said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

More details are awaited.

-Keep scrolling to read more news-

*Catch up on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

4 dead, 9 injured after tempo, truck collide in Ayodhya [Video]

4 dead, 9 injured after tempo, truck collide in Ayodhya

Four people died and nine were injured in a collision at NH 28 highway in Ayodhya. Two injured have been refereed to Lucknow for primary treatment while the remaining have been admitted in the district..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:28Published