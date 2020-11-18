Nine dead, 17 injured in collision between two trucks in Gujarat's Vadodara Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Nine people died and 17 others sustained injuries in a collision between two trucks at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara on Wednesday morning, police said.



The injured have been admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.



More details are awaited.



