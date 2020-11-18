No plans to impose lockdown in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Second phase of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign kicked off on November 16 in Delhi. The drive is aimed to combat pollution in national capital. "We successfully asked people to switch off cars at red lights. 15 days of Ist phase have gone well. Now we're launching IInd phase," said Deputy CM...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita, performed a puja here at Akshardham temple to mark the Diwali celebration. State Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were also present at the event. Everyone present at the temple, including the ministers and other officials, were seen wearing masks. The temple was adorned with lights and other decorations. Artists from a dance group enthralled the audience with a traditional number. This years' Diwali celebration was muted due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with the students and teachers of Delhi government schools to review the progress of Coding program, HT Codeathon.17 students from Delhi government schools have ranked in the top 100 students in the North zone comprising Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other north Indian states. Under the HT Codeathon program, 12,469 students from about 1,000 Delhi government schools are being trained in coding and programming skills. 1,018 students were able to complete five chapters within a fortnight of the launch of the programme. Watch the full video for more.
I am ready for a debate with Delhi Power Minister, said Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral on November 17. He said, "I am ready for a debate with Delhi Power Minister. Goa government is providing benefits to the people of the state through various schemes." Earlier, Goa power minister questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'electricity model' and also called for a public debate with Kejriwal, later the challenge was accepted by AAP's leader Raghav Chadha.
Members of BJP Purvanchal Morcha took out a protest march to the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The members of Purvanchal Morcha protested over Delhi government's decision to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations at ghats in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi government has banned community celebrations of Chhath Puja on river banks, ghats and temples amid increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodi said that schools in the capital will remain closed till further orders. He said that Covid cases have witnessed a spike in places where schools have been..
