No plans to impose lockdown in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi CM Kejriwal, deputy CM Sisodia perform Diwali pujan at Akshardham Temple



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita, performed a puja here at Akshardham temple to mark the Diwali celebration. State Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were also present at the event. Everyone present at the temple, including the ministers and other officials, were seen wearing masks. The temple was adorned with lights and other decorations. Artists from a dance group enthralled the audience with a traditional number. This years' Diwali celebration was muted due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.

