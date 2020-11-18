Global  
 

No plans to impose lockdown in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

DNA Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
This comes after Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought power from the Centre to impose lockdown in those market areas which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Delhi govt launches 2nd phase of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign

Delhi govt launches 2nd phase of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign 02:03

 Second phase of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign kicked off on November 16 in Delhi. The drive is aimed to combat pollution in national capital. "We successfully asked people to switch off cars at red lights. 15 days of Ist phase have gone well. Now we're launching IInd phase," said Deputy CM...

Delhi CM Kejriwal, deputy CM Sisodia perform Diwali pujan at Akshardham Temple [Video]

Delhi CM Kejriwal, deputy CM Sisodia perform Diwali pujan at Akshardham Temple

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita, performed a puja here at Akshardham temple to mark the Diwali celebration. State Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were also present at the event. Everyone present at the temple, including the ministers and other officials, were seen wearing masks. The temple was adorned with lights and other decorations. Artists from a dance group enthralled the audience with a traditional number. This years' Diwali celebration was muted due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:24Published
HT Codeathon: Manish Sisodia reviews progress with students & teachers [Video]

HT Codeathon: Manish Sisodia reviews progress with students & teachers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with the students and teachers of Delhi government schools to review the progress of Coding program, HT Codeathon.17 students from Delhi government schools have ranked in the top 100 students in the North zone comprising Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other north Indian states. Under the HT Codeathon program, 12,469 students from about 1,000 Delhi government schools are being trained in coding and programming skills. 1,018 students were able to complete five chapters within a fortnight of the launch of the programme. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:27Published

Delhiites wake up to hazy morning [Video]

Delhiites wake up to hazy morning

On Nov 18, Delhiites woke up to hazy morning. A thick layer of smog was seen in several parts of the national capital. According to CPCB, AQI of Delhi is between 'moderate and poor' category today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Delhi's air quality oscillates between 'poor' and 'moderate'

 This comes days after the city witnessed light showers, giving respite from the hazardous levels of air pollution that came about due to the bursting of..
DNA

Delhi sees fastest Covid rise in Nov; Pune still worst-hit metro

 Delhi and Kolkata have seen the fastest rise in Covid cases and deaths in November among India’s largest megapolises, but Pune continues to have the highest..
IndiaTimes

Goa Power Minister throws debate challenge at his Delhi counterpart [Video]

Goa Power Minister throws debate challenge at his Delhi counterpart

I am ready for a debate with Delhi Power Minister, said Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral on November 17. He said, "I am ready for a debate with Delhi Power Minister. Goa government is providing benefits to the people of the state through various schemes." Earlier, Goa power minister questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'electricity model' and also called for a public debate with Kejriwal, later the challenge was accepted by AAP's leader Raghav Chadha.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks Centre's help in tackling COVID situation in Delhi, meets Home Minister Amit Shah

 Earlier this week, Kejriwal wrote to Union Health Minister requesting him to augment COVID-19 bed capacity in central government-run hospitals in the capital in..
DNA
BJP Purvanchal Morcha takes out protest march over Delhi govt's ban on Chhath Puja at ghats [Video]

BJP Purvanchal Morcha takes out protest march over Delhi govt's ban on Chhath Puja at ghats

Members of BJP Purvanchal Morcha took out a protest march to the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The members of Purvanchal Morcha protested over Delhi government's decision to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations at ghats in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi government has banned community celebrations of Chhath Puja on river banks, ghats and temples amid increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

