MP chief minister announces formation of "Cow Cabinet", first meeting on November 22

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 3 days ago Nitish Kumar to take oath as the Bihar CM tomorrow for the 4th straight term| Oneindia News 01:10 JDU chief Nitish Kumar is set to be the 4th Chief Minister of Bihar again as the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance on Sunday participated in a joint meeting, where Nitish Kumar was elected as the alliance’s leader in Bihar. Nitish Kumar will take oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a...