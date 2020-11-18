MP chief minister announces formation of "Cow Cabinet", first meeting on November 22
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to form a ''Cow Cabinet'' for the protection of cows in the state.
Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments to be a part of the "Cow Cabinet", Chouhan...
