MP chief minister announces formation of "Cow Cabinet", first meeting on November 22

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to form a ''Cow Cabinet'' for the protection of cows in the state.

Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments to be a part of the "Cow Cabinet", Chouhan...
