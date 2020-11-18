Speaking without doing anything is not introspection: Adhir Ranjan's dig at Kapil Sibal

‘Don’t need any party to certify Shiv Sena's hindutva’: Sanjay Raut slams BJP



The Shiv Sena was and will always remain "Hindutvawadi" and does not need a certificate on its commitment to the ideology from anyone, the party's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut, said on Tuesday. He made the remarks while interacting with reporters after paying tribute to Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Dadar here on the latter's death anniversary. The Shiv Sena, which snapped ties with long-standing saffron ally BJP last year, heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra with the NCP and the Congress as partners. "Our Hindutva need not be certified by any other party. We have been hardcore Hindutvawadi, are so today and will be so tomorrow too... whenever the country needs it, the Shiv Sena will come to the fore with the sword of Hindutva," Raut said. Watch the full video for more details.

