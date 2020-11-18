Global  
 

Speaking without doing anything is not introspection: Adhir Ranjan's dig at Kapil Sibal

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Hitting out at Kapil Sibal for his remarks over the Congress' dismal performance in the Bihar polls and by-elections, party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that speaking without doing anything doesn't mean introspection.
