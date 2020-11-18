Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tom and Jerry trailer: Tom and Jerry arriving on the big screen with their classic cat-and-mouse chase with a wedding twist

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Tom and Jerry trailer: Tom and Jerry are here to entertain us again and this time they are in one of the oldest hotels in New York which is going to host the wedding of the century.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Tom And Jerry Will Hit The Big Screen This Spring

Tom And Jerry Will Hit The Big Screen This Spring 00:32

 Cartoon rivals Tom and Jerry have been chasing each other in cartoons for 80 years. Now, the two sworn enemies will continue that tradition on the big screen. According to CNN, a new movie featuring the cat and mouse duo is scheduled to hit theaters in 2021. The movie will be a hybrid live-action and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TOM & JERRY Movie (2021) - Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney [Video]

TOM & JERRY Movie (2021) - Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney

TOM & JERRY Movie (2021) - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of "the wedding of..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:24Published
Tom and Jerry with Chloë Grace Moretz - Official Trailer [Video]

Tom and Jerry with Chloë Grace Moretz - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the live-action comedy movie Tom and Jerry, directed by Tim Story. It stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong. Tom and..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:24Published
Tom Hanks Stars in Universal's 'News of the World' Trailer | THR News [Video]

Tom Hanks Stars in Universal's 'News of the World' Trailer | THR News

Universal has released the official trailer for director Paul Greengrass' period drama 'News of the World' starring Tom Hanks, based on the National Book Award finalist and best-selling novel of the..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:01Published