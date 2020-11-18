Varavara Rao to be shifted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for 15 days: Bombay High Court
The *Bombay High Court* on Wednesday allowed jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao to be shifted to Mumbai's *Nanavati Hospital* for 15 days. The court said that the state government will bear the cost of his treatment.
The High Court also allowed the activist’s family to visit him as per the hospital norms. Rao will not be...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources