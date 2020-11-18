Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Varavara Rao to be shifted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for 15 days: Bombay High Court

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The *Bombay High Court* on Wednesday allowed jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao to be shifted to Mumbai's *Nanavati Hospital* for 15 days. The court said that the state government will bear the cost of his treatment.

The High Court also allowed the activist’s family to visit him as per the hospital norms. Rao will not be...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SC grants Arnab Goswami interim bail | Cannot curtail personal liberty | Oneindia News [Video]

SC grants Arnab Goswami interim bail | Cannot curtail personal liberty | Oneindia News

The SC on Wednesday granetd bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a 2018 case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer. The top court held a special session to hear the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates [Video]

Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates

The Bombay High Court has rejected the interim bail plea of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. ‘No case has been made out for us to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction,’ a division bench of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:25Published
DRDO hospital treating patients free of cost amid rising COVID cases in Delhi [Video]

DRDO hospital treating patients free of cost amid rising COVID cases in Delhi

As coronavirus cases in the national capital surge once again, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital continues to treat virus infected patients free of cost. This COVID hospital at Ulan Batar Marg is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Bombay HC allows Varavara Rao to seek treatment at Nanavati hospital for 15 days
Indian Express

HC orders Varavara Rao's examination by doctors of private hospital

 The Bombay high court on Thursday directed a panel of doctors from a private hospital here to conduct medical examination of the jailed poet-activist Varavara...
IndiaTimes

Bombay High Court orders video examination of Varavara Rao

 Team of doctors from Nanavati hospital to report on condition of detained poet.
Hindu