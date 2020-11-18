Global  
 

Senior Congress leader A K Antony, wife tests positive for COVID-19

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Former Union Minister and Senior Congress leader A.K Antony has tested COVID-19 positive. Besides the veteran leader, his wife has also tested positive for the deadly virus. Their son Anil K Antony took to social media to share the news.



My dad Mr. AK Antony and mom Mrs. Elizabeth Antony, both of them have tested positive...
