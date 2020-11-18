Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14: Fans choose Rubina Dilaik as BB14 Queen over King Of Hearts Rahul Vaidya

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Going by the number of tweets received by each Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Rubina Dilaik has beaten Rahul Vaidya with a huge margin in the social media race.
News video: Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Pushes Eijaz Khan During Fight

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Pushes Eijaz Khan During Fight 03:47

 Bigg Boss 14 saw some of the major fights inside the house in the last episode. With Eijaz and Kavita under the same roof, explosions are bound to happen, but the last fight might be one of the biggest fights till date. The episode began with Kavita-Jasmin having an argument. When Aly Gony jumped to...

