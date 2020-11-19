J&K: Four terrorists gunned down in Nagrota district

Gardening lovers buy saplings as winter approaches in Kashmir



Saplings are selling like hot cakes as harsh winter nears in Jammu and Kashmir. Autumn is considered best time to sow the flower saplings for next season in the valley. Saplings are being sold at reasonable prices by Department of Floriculture at Plant Introduction Section Srinagar. Gardening enthusiasts prefer visiting the section to ensure getting high quality saplings. Section is abuzz and employees are busy to cater to demands of customers. Autumn season offers suitable sowing conditions for better results.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:48 Published on January 1, 1970