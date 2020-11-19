Four JeM terrorists killed in Jammu encounter

The Indian Army and residents of Poonch area in Jammu and Kashmir have taken a pledge to defeat the coronavirus. A programme was organised to felicitate the corona warriors of the region. Sarpanch, Mohd Jameel said, "The program has been organised by Indian Army and we are thankful that they organised it. They felicitated the corona warriors. Such programs should be held frequently." This was a joint effort of Indian Army and locals of Poonch together to fight against corona.
Saplings are selling like hot cakes as harsh winter nears in Jammu and Kashmir. Autumn is considered best time to sow the flower saplings for next season in the valley. Saplings are being sold at reasonable prices by Department of Floriculture at Plant Introduction Section Srinagar. Gardening enthusiasts prefer visiting the section to ensure getting high quality saplings. Section is abuzz and employees are busy to cater to demands of customers. Autumn season offers suitable sowing conditions for better results.
National Cadet Corps (NCC) members expressed happiness as the Combined Annual Training Camp commenced in NCC camping ground Nagrota in Jammu. The training camps started following all SOPs of COVID-19. Around 165 cadets are participating in the ten day camp. Cadets are being trained in handling weapons, obstacle, physical exercise, drill, map reading and other trainings.
In one of the major encounters in the Valley, Four security forces personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday...
Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces killed one more unidentified terrorist in an encounter in the Hakripora area of Pulwama district on Tuesday, taking the total count of terrorists killed to..
