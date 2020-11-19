Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Four JeM terrorists killed in Jammu encounter

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Four terrorists travelling in a truck were killed on Thursday morning during an ongoing encounter near Nagrota in J&K' Jammu district, top police officials said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Indian Army felicitates corona warriors in J and K's Poonch [Video]

Indian Army felicitates corona warriors in J and K's Poonch

The Indian Army and residents of Poonch area in Jammu and Kashmir have taken a pledge to defeat the coronavirus. A programme was organised to felicitate the corona warriors of the region. Sarpanch, Mohd Jameel said, "The program has been organised by Indian Army and we are thankful that they organised it. They felicitated the corona warriors. Such programs should be held frequently." This was a joint effort of Indian Army and locals of Poonch together to fight against corona.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published

J&K: Four terrorists gunned down in Nagrota district

 The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed in view of the encounter and security has also been tightened in the Nagrota area.
DNA
Gardening lovers buy saplings as winter approaches in Kashmir [Video]

Gardening lovers buy saplings as winter approaches in Kashmir

Saplings are selling like hot cakes as harsh winter nears in Jammu and Kashmir. Autumn is considered best time to sow the flower saplings for next season in the valley. Saplings are being sold at reasonable prices by Department of Floriculture at Plant Introduction Section Srinagar. Gardening enthusiasts prefer visiting the section to ensure getting high quality saplings. Section is abuzz and employees are busy to cater to demands of customers. Autumn season offers suitable sowing conditions for better results.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:48Published

Nagrota Nagrota town in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Jammu’s Nagrota [Video]

Jammu’s Nagrota

Jammu’s Nagrota

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:24Published
Combined Annual Training Camp for NCC cadets commences in Jammu [Video]

Combined Annual Training Camp for NCC cadets commences in Jammu

National Cadet Corps (NCC) members expressed happiness as the Combined Annual Training Camp commenced in NCC camping ground Nagrota in Jammu. The training camps started following all SOPs of COVID-19. Around 165 cadets are participating in the ten day camp. Cadets are being trained in handling weapons, obstacle, physical exercise, drill, map reading and other trainings.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:59Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Two unidentified terrorists gunned down in encounter in J&K’s Shopian [Video]

Two unidentified terrorists gunned down in encounter in J&K’s Shopian

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on November 10. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kutpora..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:05Published
J&K encounter: Army officer and 3 Jawans martyred, 3 terrorists gunned down | Oneindia News [Video]

J&K encounter: Army officer and 3 Jawans martyred, 3 terrorists gunned down | Oneindia News

In one of the major encounters in the Valley, Four security forces personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published
Watch: Second encounter in South Kashmir in 2 days, 5 terrorists killed [Video]

Watch: Second encounter in South Kashmir in 2 days, 5 terrorists killed

Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces killed one more unidentified terrorist in an encounter in the Hakripora area of Pulwama district on Tuesday, taking the total count of terrorists killed to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:16Published

Related news from verified sources

4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Jammu encounter

 Four terrorists travelling in a truck were killed on Thursday morning during an ongoing encounter near Nagrota in J&K' Jammu district, top police officials...
Mid-Day

Four JeM terrorists killed in Jammu encounter

 Four terrorists travelling in a truck were killed on Thursday morning during an ongoing encounter near Nagrota in J&K' Jammu district, top police officials said.
IndiaTimes