Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present alongside his mother to pay respect to his grandmother today. He also remembered her as a symbol of impressive leadership via a tweet.
