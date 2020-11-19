US, Indian aircraft show coordinated manoeuvres at Malabar naval exercise
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () The ongoing Malabar naval exercise in the Indian Ocean Region witnessed coordinated operations involving fighter jets and other aircraft of the Indian Navy and its US counterpart from the decks of INS Vikramaditya and USS Nimitz respectively.
Indian Navy's MiG 29Ks and maritime patrol aircraft P-8I along with US Navy's F-18...
MiG-29Ks of Indian Navy and F-18s of US Navy carried out simulated attacks on the surface force during the ongoing Malabar naval exercise. 2020. The MiG-29s operated from the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier. Moreover, coordinated firing on surface target was undertaken during multilateral exercise....
India successfully test fired a land attack version of BrahMos supersonic missile. The supersonic cruise missile was test-fired on November 24 at Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It hit its target, which..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:26Published
While speaking to ANI, Deputy Chief of Indian Navy, Vice Admiral MS Pawar on November said, "Malabar 2020' helps us show our combat readiness, interoperability and ability to tackle challenges in the..