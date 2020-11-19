Global  
 

US, Indian aircraft show coordinated manoeuvres at Malabar naval exercise

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The ongoing Malabar naval exercise in the Indian Ocean Region witnessed coordinated operations involving fighter jets and other aircraft of the Indian Navy and its US counterpart from the decks of INS Vikramaditya and USS Nimitz respectively.

Indian Navy's MiG 29Ks and maritime patrol aircraft P-8I along with US Navy's F-18...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Malabar 2020: Indian Navy's MiG-29Ks, US Navy's F-18s carry out simulated attacks

Malabar 2020: Indian Navy's MiG-29Ks, US Navy's F-18s carry out simulated attacks 01:29

 MiG-29Ks of Indian Navy and F-18s of US Navy carried out simulated attacks on the surface force during the ongoing Malabar naval exercise. 2020. The MiG-29s operated from the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier. Moreover, coordinated firing on surface target was undertaken during multilateral exercise....

