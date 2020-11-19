Global  
 

Indira Gandhi Anniversary Special: Life journey and political decisions that made the 'Iron Lady' of India

DNA Thursday, 19 November 2020
Indira Gandhi enrolled at Oxford University in England to pursue higher education, but could not complete her course and returned to India. She was later married to Feroze Gandhi in 1942. They had two sons, Rajiv and Sanjay.
Sonia Gandhi remembers Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary

Sonia Gandhi remembers Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary

 On November 19, former prime minister Indira Gandhi is being remembered on her 103rd birth anniversary. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to her at Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum. Indira Gandhi was the first and only woman prime minister of India.

Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present alongside his mother to pay respect to his grandmother today. He also remembered her as a symbol of impressive..
PM Modi pays tribute to Rani Lakshmibai, Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

 One of the greatest Indian freedom fighters, Rani Lakshmibai was born on this day in 1828 in Varanasi and it is also Indira Gandhi's 103rd birth anniversary.
‘Rahul Gandhi was on picnic during Bihar polls’: RJD leader’s stinging attack [Video]

‘Rahul Gandhi was on picnic during Bihar polls’: RJD leader’s stinging attack

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari has lashed out at the Congress over the Bihar assembly election verdict. The senior RJD leader said that many believe the Congress bogged down the Mahagathbandhan in the..

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary [Video]

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

Leaders remembered Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary. PM Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister. Congress' Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to Nehru at..

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary|Oneindia News [Video]

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary|Oneindia News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute at Shantivan to the first Prime Minister of India Pt Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to pay..

