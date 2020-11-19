Global  
 

UP lawyer sues Barack Obama over 'insult' of Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh in 'The Promised Land'

Thursday, 19 November 2020
A lawyer in Pratapgarh district has filed a civil suit against former US President Barack Obama's latest book 'The Promised Land' in which he has mentioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, a former prime minister.

The lawyer has demanded an FIR be lodged as the book that "insults" the leaders and hurts the...
News video: Obama's observations on 'wise' Manmohan Singh & 'shrewd' Sonia Gandhi | Oneindia News

Obama's observations on 'wise' Manmohan Singh & 'shrewd' Sonia Gandhi | Oneindia News 03:05

 Madhya Pradesh proposes law against 'love jihad' with 5 years jail; Barack Obama wrote on Dr Manmohan Singh: He was chosen by Sonia Gandhi as he wasn't a threat to Rahul Gandhi; India says UN Security Council has become an impaired organ; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal proposes mini lockdown for crowded...

