UP lawyer sues Barack Obama over 'insult' of Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh in 'The Promised Land'
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () A lawyer in Pratapgarh district has filed a civil suit against former US President Barack Obama's latest book 'The Promised Land' in which he has mentioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, a former prime minister.
The lawyer has demanded an FIR be lodged as the book that "insults" the leaders and hurts the...
