UP lawyer sues Barack Obama over 'insult' of Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh in 'The Promised Land'

Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary: watch | Oneindia News



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tributes to his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi remembered her as an.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:19 Published 4 hours ago

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary



Former prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi is being remembered on her 103rd birth anniversary on Nov 19. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his grandmother at Shakti Sthal in Delhi today... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 7 hours ago