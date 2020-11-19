Congress leader DK Shivakumar's daughter gets engaged to late Cafe Coffee Day founder's son

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'It's a black day': JP Nadda attacks Congress, Maha govt over Arnab's arrest



BJP president JP Nadda condemned the arrest of Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and called it a "black day". JP Nadda said, "This is a black day today. The way Republic TV's editor-in-chief.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago Customers escaped death after a car ploughed through a busy cafe



Customers escaped death by inches after a runaway car ploughed through the front of a busy cafe while they were eating breakfast.Ricky Garrett, 67, and his family had just moved to a warmer table when.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published on October 16, 2020 Farmer dies during BJP’s pro-farm laws tractor rally; son alleges murder



A farmer died during the BJP’S tractor rally in support of the new farm laws in Ambala. The 72-year-old farmer was participating in the rally being led by rally was led by Union Minister of State.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:37 Published on October 15, 2020