Congress leader DK Shivakumar's daughter gets engaged to late Cafe Coffee Day founder's son

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar's eldest daughter Aisshwarya got engaged to Amartya, son of late Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder V.G. Siddhartha, on Thursday in a luxury hotel on the outskirts of the city.

Amartya is also the grandson of former External Affairs Minister, S.M. Krishna who joined BJP...
