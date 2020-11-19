Global  
 

Night curfew in Ahmedabad from Friday as Covid-19 cases spike

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
A night curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat from Friday to control the spread of coronavirus, a top government official said on Thursday. The curfew will be in force between 9 pm and 6 am from November 20 (Friday) and remain in operation till further orders, he said.
