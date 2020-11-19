Global  
 

Govt reserves 5 MBBS seats under central pool for children of Covid-19 warriors

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
With an aim to honour the contribution by Covid-19 warriors, the Govt reserves 5 MBBS seats under central pool for children of Covid-19 warriors for the academic year 2020-2021. ​​Introducing the new category in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates against central pool of MBBS seats, the health ministry said the seats may be allocated for wards of Covid Warriors who have lost life due to Covid-19; or died accidently on account of Covid 19 related duty.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: America's Doctors Say COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Must Include Kids

America's Doctors Say COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Must Include Kids 00:39

 The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is advising children be included in the vaccine process. They are urging for the immediate inclusion of children in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine research. Preliminary data was released from drug manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer Inc. this month. The data has been...

