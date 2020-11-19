Govt reserves 5 MBBS seats under central pool for children of Covid-19 warriors
With an aim to honour the contribution by Covid-19 warriors, the Govt reserves 5 MBBS seats under central pool for children of Covid-19 warriors for the academic year 2020-2021. Introducing the new category in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates against central pool of MBBS seats, the health ministry said the seats may be allocated for wards of Covid Warriors who have lost life due to Covid-19; or died accidently on account of Covid 19 related duty.
