A year on, COVID-19 is still an unsolved mystery
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The first case of novel Coronavirus -- SARS-CoV2 -- was reported on November 17, 2019, in China's Wuhan city, and in March, the WHO declared the respiratory disease a pandemic that has left many across the world with poor mental health, disturbed sexual health and impending poverty. All this has become a matter of concern for...
The first case of novel Coronavirus -- SARS-CoV2 -- was reported on November 17, 2019, in China's Wuhan city, and in March, the WHO declared the respiratory disease a pandemic that has left many across the world with poor mental health, disturbed sexual health and impending poverty. All this has become a matter of concern for...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources