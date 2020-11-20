Global  
 

A year on, COVID-19 is still an unsolved mystery

Mid-Day Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
A year on, COVID-19 is still an unsolved mysteryThe first case of novel Coronavirus -- SARS-CoV2 -- was reported on November 17, 2019, in China's Wuhan city, and in March, the WHO declared the respiratory disease a pandemic that has left many across the world with poor mental health, disturbed sexual health and impending poverty. All this has become a matter of concern for...
