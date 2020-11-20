Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India could get Oxford COVID-19 vaccine by April 2021: Serum Institute chief

Mid-Day Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and elderly people by around February 2021 and by April for the general public, and will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses for the public, depending on the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: SII’s Adar Poonawala on side-effects of Oxford’s Covid vaccine at #HTLS2020

SII’s Adar Poonawala on side-effects of Oxford’s Covid vaccine at #HTLS2020 02:30

 Serum Institute of India’s Adar Poonawala joined the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and spoke on India’s quest for a Covid-19 vaccine. Speaking on the side-effects of the Oxford Covid vaccine, he said that he had concerns about safety as well initially but found that only...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Government could face ‘tough choices’ over vaccines [Video]

Government could face ‘tough choices’ over vaccines

The Government could face some “tough choices” if the vaccine produced byAstraZeneca and Oxford University is found to be less effective than others, aformer Department of Health director of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake [Video]

AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are facing criticism over their COVID-19 vaccine trial results. According to Business Insider the criticism comes after AstraZeneca admitted to a mistake in the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
Dosing Mix-up Raises Questions About New COVID Vaccine [Video]

Dosing Mix-up Raises Questions About New COVID Vaccine

A manufacturing error is raising concerns about a promising COVID-19 vaccine being developed. The vaccine was developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. Less than a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid vaccine should be available for public by April 2021: Serum Institute CEO

 Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and elderly...
IndiaTimes

AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine safe, Indian trials progressing smoothly: Serum Institute

 Vaccine major Serum Institute of India on Thursday said the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is safe and effective, and the Indian...
IndiaTimes

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine safe, Indian trials progressing smoothly: Serum Institute

 Vaccine major Serum Institute of India on Thursday said the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is safe and effective, and the Indian...
Zee News