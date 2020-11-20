India could get Oxford COVID-19 vaccine by April 2021: Serum Institute chief
Friday, 20 November 2020 () Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and elderly people by around February 2021 and by April for the general public, and will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses for the public, depending on the...
Serum Institute of India’s Adar Poonawala joined the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and spoke on India’s quest for a Covid-19 vaccine. Speaking on the side-effects of the Oxford Covid vaccine, he said that he had concerns about safety as well initially but found that only...
AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are facing criticism over their COVID-19 vaccine trial results. According to Business Insider the criticism comes after AstraZeneca admitted to a mistake in the..
