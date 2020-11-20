President Kovind extends his greetings on occasion of Chhath Puja
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, calling on the citizens to take a resolve to preserve the environment and celebrate the festival keeping in mind the spread of Covid-19.
