President Kovind extends his greetings on occasion of Chhath Puja

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, calling on the citizens to take a resolve to preserve the environment and celebrate the festival keeping in mind the spread of Covid-19.
President Kovind virtually attends JNU's fourth annual convocation ceremony [Video]

President Kovind virtually attends JNU's fourth annual convocation ceremony

President Ram Nath Kovind attended Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) fourth annual convocation ceremony on November 18. Amid COVID-19 the ceremony was organised virtually. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also attended the event.

JNU to hold fourth annual convocation today, President Ram Nath Kovind invited as chief guest

 The JNU release said that the university is largely research-oriented and more number of PhD degrees will help strengthen research and innovation environment.
Chhath puja Day 2: Devotees take holy dip in rivers, offer prayers [Video]

Chhath puja Day 2: Devotees take holy dip in rivers, offer prayers

On the second day of Chhath puja, which is also known as Kharna, devotees took a holy dip in rivers. COVID-19 guidelines were adhered to by devotees at Ganga River in Patna. People in Varanasi visited the Ahilyabai Ghat to offer prayers. Women observed Nirjala Vrat from sunrise to sunset and broke it after worshipping the sun. On this day, women prepared sweets as prasad. The prasad prepared usually includes puri, roti, jaggery, kheer and fruits. Salt is not at all consumed on this day.

Watch: Jail inmates celebrate Chhath puja in Muzaffarpur [Video]

Watch: Jail inmates celebrate Chhath puja in Muzaffarpur

Hundreds of jail inmates including women celebrated Chhath puja in Muzaffarpur's Central Jail. The celebration was held with the active support of the jail authorities. The four-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and his sister Shashti Devi, also known as Chhathi Maiya. The rituals are rigorous and involve fasting, abstaining from even drinking water and standing in water for a long time. Devotees offer ''prasad'' to the setting and rising sun.

Chhath Puja 2020: Calcutta HC refuses to entertain Bengal govt's review petition, no festivities at Subhas Sarovar

 The court has refused to allow the Chhath Puja rituals at Subhas Sarobar in the eastern part of Kolkata, rejecting a modification application by the West Bengal..
Covid: Mexico passes 100,000 coronavirus deaths

 The world's largest Spanish-speaking country also records more than one million infections.
Covid: Pizza worker's 'lie' forced South Australia lockdown

 South Australia went into lockdown because a man with Covid-19 had misled health officials, police say.
Managers at a US pork factory 'bet on number of employees who would get Covid'

 Giant US meat processor Tyson Foods suspended top officials at its largest pork plant on Thursday (Friday NZT) over allegations they bet on how many workers..
Diwali 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend their wishes to nation [Video]

Diwali 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend their wishes to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali. He wished for the festival to bring 'brightness and happiness'. This year too, PM Modi has continued the tradition of spending..

COVID-19: Mumbai's cases count rises but casualties see a fall

 The number of cases in the state continued to rise with 5,535 new cases on Thursday taking the total tally up to 17.63 lakh, while the number of COVID-related...
Maharashtra: As D-Day looms, one school in each ward turns testing centre

Maharashtra: As D-Day looms, one school in each ward turns testing centre Ahead of the November 23 reopening of schools, one in every ward has turned into a *COVID* testing facility as RT-PCR tests are mandatory for teachers and...
Three South Africa players forced to isolate after COVID-19 tests

 Three players of the South African men's cricket team have been placed under isolation after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the white-ball...
