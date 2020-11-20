President Kovind extends his greetings on occasion of Chhath Puja

Chhath puja Day 2: Devotees take holy dip in rivers, offer prayers



On the second day of Chhath puja, which is also known as Kharna, devotees took a holy dip in rivers. COVID-19 guidelines were adhered to by devotees at Ganga River in Patna. People in Varanasi visited the Ahilyabai Ghat to offer prayers. Women observed Nirjala Vrat from sunrise to sunset and broke it after worshipping the sun. On this day, women prepared sweets as prasad. The prasad prepared usually includes puri, roti, jaggery, kheer and fruits. Salt is not at all consumed on this day.

