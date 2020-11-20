Lockdown in South Australia provides best chance to host 1st India Test: Public Health Officer
Friday, 20 November 2020 (
1 week ago) South Australia has closed its borders after a sudden surge in COVID-19 positive cases, which stand at an overall 551 right now
Video Credit: ANI - Published
2 weeks ago
New research from the University of South Australia shows that excess egg consumption can increase your risk of diabetes. Conducted in partnership with the China Medical University, and Qatar University, the longitudinal study (1991 to 2009) is the first to assess egg consumption in a large sample of...
Go (over) easy on the eggs: 'Egg-cess' consumption linked to diabetes 01:10
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Rapid Antigen Tests
The South Central Public Health District currently has over 10,000 rapid tests and are looking for partners to help with testing since they do not have the capability to do it all themselves.
Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:44 Published 2 weeks ago
Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public?
A new poll of 100 people from each state asked respondents about their mask usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found some rather interesting data.According to the results, people from Wyoming and..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published on November 2, 2020
Related news from verified sources