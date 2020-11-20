Global  
 

Lockdown in South Australia provides best chance to host 1st India Test: Public Health Officer

Friday, 20 November 2020
South Australia has closed its borders after a sudden surge in COVID-19 positive cases, which stand at an overall 551 right now
Lockdown best chance to host Adelaide Test: Nicola Spurrier

 The six-day lockdown in South Australia to contain COVID-19 cases has improved Adelaide's chances of remaining the venue of the first Day/Night Test between...
Mid-Day