Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Posters calling for a ‘rape-free India’ appear in London Tube stations

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

London Underground London Underground Public rapid transit system in London, United Kingdom

Sony’s iconic PlayStation shapes take over London Tube station for UK PS5 launch

 Sony’s PS5 marketing stunt. | Sony UK

Sony has taken over Oxford Circus Tube station in London to mark the launch of the PS5 in the UK. The..
The Verge
Passenger fined for not wearing a face covering on London's Tube [Video]

Passenger fined for not wearing a face covering on London's Tube

A joint operation between Transport for London's enforcement officers andBritish Transport Police takes place on London's Tube network at King's CrossSt Pancras. Officers ensure that people are complying with the law and wearingface coverings. They issue a fine of £200 to one passenger who was not wearinga covering and engage in a conversation with another. Interviews with Directorof Compliance, Policing Operations and Security for TfL Siwan Hayward andSuperintendent Lisa Garrett.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Related videos from verified sources

Meet the six-year-old boy who can recite the entire Highway Code [Video]

Meet the six-year-old boy who can recite the entire Highway Code

A driving-obsessed six-year-old boy can recite the entire Highway Code from memory - and is even teaching his mum to help pass her theory test. Little Nathan Henry-McGhie picked up the Highway Code..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Teenager shot outside Tube station

 A 19-year-old is in hospital after being shot outside a north London Tube station.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Bishops Stortford Observer

Posters calling for a ‘rape-free India’ appear in London Tube stations
IndiaTimes

London Underground weekend closures: All the tube lines closed n November 21 and 22

London Underground weekend closures: All the tube lines closed n November 21 and 22 This weekend, national train lines are disrupted as well as tube lines and London buses
Surrey Mirror Also reported by •Bishops Stortford ObserverPRWeek