Posters calling for a ‘rape-free India’ appear in London Tube stations

Passenger fined for not wearing a face covering on London's Tube



A joint operation between Transport for London's enforcement officers andBritish Transport Police takes place on London's Tube network at King's CrossSt Pancras. Officers ensure that people are complying with the law and wearingface coverings. They issue a fine of £200 to one passenger who was not wearinga covering and engage in a conversation with another. Interviews with Directorof Compliance, Policing Operations and Security for TfL Siwan Hayward andSuperintendent Lisa Garrett.

