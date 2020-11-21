Mumbai: Artisans from Rajasthan in city to help restore CSMT
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
As part of the phase-wise restoration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a team of artisans and workers from Rajasthan arrived in the city to work on the crucial roof, star-chamber and conference hall.
Speaking to mid-day, Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said, "First initiated in...
