Mumbai: Artisans from Rajasthan in city to help restore CSMT

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Mumbai: Artisans from Rajasthan in city to help restore CSMTAs part of the phase-wise restoration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a team of artisans and workers from Rajasthan arrived in the city to work on the crucial roof, star-chamber and conference hall.

Speaking to mid-day, Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said, "First initiated in...
