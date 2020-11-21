Global  
 

PM Modi says India is going through 'important' phase of change, next 25 years are crucial

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Building up to the 100th anniversary of the country's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is going through an important phase of change and the next 25 years will be an important period for the nation.
