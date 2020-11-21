Amit Shah in Chennai, inaugurates several projects in Tamil Nadu
Union home minister Amit Shah reached Chennai on Saturday amid efforts by the BJP to increase the party's footprint in the southern state. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and senior cabinet colleagues were at the airport to welcome Amit Shah.
