Amit Shah in Chennai, inaugurates several projects in Tamil Nadu

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Union home minister Amit Shah reached Chennai on Saturday amid efforts by the BJP to increase the party's footprint in the southern state. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and senior cabinet colleagues were at the airport to welcome Amit Shah.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: HM Shah arrives in Chennai to lay foundation stone of various development projects

HM Shah arrives in Chennai to lay foundation stone of various development projects 01:32

 Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrived in Chennai on November 21. He will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various development projects in Tamil Nadu. Amit Shah walked on the road and waved at crowd lined up outside the airport. He is on a two-day visit to the state.

