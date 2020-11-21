Amit Shah in Chennai, inaugurates several projects in Tamil Nadu

Lotus will bloom in Dal Lake: Shahnawaz Hussain ahead of DDC polls



Ahead of District Development Council (DDC) elections, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in Srinagar campaigning for the party. He also interacted with the locals at Dal Lake. Speaking to ANI on DDC election, Hussain assured that lotus will bloom in Dal Lake. "The people here are with us. Narendra Modi lives in the hearts of the people of Kashmir. This time the lotus will bloom in Dal Lake," said Hussain. BJP also deployed Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur for DDC polls. The DDC elections are schedules to start from November 28.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41 Published on January 1, 1970