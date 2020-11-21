After quitting showbiz, Sana Khan gets married to Mufti Anas in Gujarat - watch video Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Former TV actress and Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan has got married to Mufti Anas in Surat, Gujarat last night. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sana Khan quits 'showbiz lifestyle'



Actress Sana Khan has declared that she is quitting the world of showbiz in order to serve humanity and follow the path of her Creator. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:20 Published on October 9, 2020

