Dangal actress Zaira Wasim requests fan pages to remove all her pictures; says, ‘I'm trying to start a new chapter in my life’

For actor Josh Duhamel, "Buddy Games" has been a longtime passion project, not just because he wrote & directed the movie that hits theaters Friday, but because it's based on a real life annual get together with his friends. A lifelong Dodgers and Lakers fan, Duhamel and Ben Lyons chat about his new...
Two-thirds of Americans believe shopping can't return to the way it was until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans found 67% believe shopping will be..