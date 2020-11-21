Dangal actress Zaira Wasim requests fan pages to remove all her pictures; says, ‘I'm trying to start a new chapter in my life’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘To Be An Actor Is Tough,’ Says Jennifer Aniston In REELZ Tell-All On Her Highs & Lows



Not only did her choppy 'do define a generation of hairstyles, Jennifer Aniston has taken on some of the most iconic TV roles, from her career-defining work as Rachel Green on the hit series Friends.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 00:55 Published 9 hours ago Study explores how shopping has changed in 2020



Two-thirds of Americans believe shopping can't return to the way it was until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans found 67% believe shopping will be.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 1 day ago At 51, Jennifer Aniston Looks Flawless! See Her Flaunt Her Toned Tummy: Photos



Looking fab after 50! Jennifer Aniston has launched a global partnership with collagen and wellness brand Vital Proteins — and she is flaunting her toned physique in the sexy new campaign. The.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 01:06 Published 2 days ago