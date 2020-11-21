Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi: COVID-19 RT-PCR testing capacity increases, house-to-house survey starts amid spike in coronavirus cases

DNA Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Covid-19 cases in Delhi started to rise after October 20. In the week ending November 14, Delhi recorded previously unseen levels of new cases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Covid-19: 200 guests limit revised, now only 50 people allowed at weddings in Delhi|Oneindia News

Covid-19: 200 guests limit revised, now only 50 people allowed at weddings in Delhi|Oneindia News 01:21

 As the Coronavirus rages on in the Capital, No more than 50 people will be allowed at weddings in Delhi as the state government revised the 200-limit amid surge in coronavirus cases. During a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the earlier relaxations for wedding guests...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Commuters in Delhi pay fine of Rs 2000 for not wearing masks [Video]

Commuters in Delhi pay fine of Rs 2000 for not wearing masks

Heavy checking is in place to ensure COVID guidelines are followed in national capital. Rs 2,000 fine is being slapped on violators in Delhi for not wearing masks. "We've received fresh guidelines for Rs 2,000 fine. There has been a decrease in challans but people are casual. They wear mask only at check posts," said an enforcement officer. Delhi LG on November 20 amended Epidemic Disease Management of Covid-19 Regulations 2020 in view of rising cases.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published
Watch: Homeless take refuge at night shelters as temperature dips in Delhi [Video]

Watch: Homeless take refuge at night shelters as temperature dips in Delhi

Homeless people took refuge at night shelters as temperature dipped in Delhi. On Friday, the national capital recorded the coldest November morning since 2006. The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 7.5 degrees Celsius. "I have come to the national capital in search of a job. We have been provided with face masks and hand sanitisers. We take all Covid-19 related precautions in this night shelter," Anas, a homeless, said. Delhi government has provided masks and kept sanitising facilities at the night shelters. Another homeless, Umrah said, "We are provided with all basic amenities here at the home shelter. We have been asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing." Other parts of northern India have also been witnessing a dip in temperatures. IMD has predicted further dip in mercury in the northwest parts in coming days.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:26Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19 cases likely to rise in Indore: Nodal Officer [Video]

COVID-19 cases likely to rise in Indore: Nodal Officer

While speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh's Indore Nodal Officer, Amit Malakar on November 21 stated that COVID-19 positivity rate stands at nearly 8% in the district at 37,115 total cases, and they are expecting a rise in cases due to weather change and flouting of norms during festival season. He said, "COVID19 positivity rate stands at nearly 8% in Indore at 37,115 total cases. Recovery rate has fallen and currently stands at 90.7% with 33,693 recoveries. We're expecting a rise in cases due to weather change and flouting of norms during festival season." Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced night curfew in Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, Ratlam, including Indore between 10 pm to 6 am.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published
UP registers 2,326 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours [Video]

UP registers 2,326 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

In last 24 hours, 2,326 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the state, informed Principal Health Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Amit Mohan Prasad on November 21 while addressing a press conference.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
COVID-19: UP's recovery rate improves to 94.09% [Video]

COVID-19: UP's recovery rate improves to 94.09%

Uttar Pradesh recovery rate now stands at 94.09%, informed Principal Health Secretary of UP, Amit Mohan Prasad on November 21 while addressing a press conference.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Related videos from verified sources

Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020

As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:46Published
'Congress has no mai-baap': Arvind Kejriwal's jibe after Bihar polls #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Congress has no mai-baap': Arvind Kejriwal's jibe after Bihar polls #HTLS2020

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief, targeted the Indian National Congress party in the aftermath of the Bihar Assembly election results. He was speaking at the 18th..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:43Published
Covid 3rd wave, vaccine, pollution: CM Kejriwal on Delhi's battle #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid 3rd wave, vaccine, pollution: CM Kejriwal on Delhi's battle #HTLS2020

Arvind Kejriwal recounted his government's battle against the Covid-19 pandemic so far, and shared his strategy for the future, on Day 2 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. In a conversation..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 52:57Published