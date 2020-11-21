Delhi: COVID-19 RT-PCR testing capacity increases, house-to-house survey starts amid spike in coronavirus cases

Watch: Homeless take refuge at night shelters as temperature dips in Delhi



Homeless people took refuge at night shelters as temperature dipped in Delhi. On Friday, the national capital recorded the coldest November morning since 2006. The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 7.5 degrees Celsius. "I have come to the national capital in search of a job. We have been provided with face masks and hand sanitisers. We take all Covid-19 related precautions in this night shelter," Anas, a homeless, said. Delhi government has provided masks and kept sanitising facilities at the night shelters. Another homeless, Umrah said, "We are provided with all basic amenities here at the home shelter. We have been asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing." Other parts of northern India have also been witnessing a dip in temperatures. IMD has predicted further dip in mercury in the northwest parts in coming days.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:26 Published on January 1, 1970