Delhi: COVID-19 RT-PCR testing capacity increases, house-to-house survey starts amid spike in coronavirus cases

As the Coronavirus rages on in the Capital, No more than 50 people will be allowed at weddings in Delhi as the state government revised the 200-limit amid surge in coronavirus cases. During a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the earlier relaxations for wedding guests...
Heavy checking is in place to ensure COVID guidelines are followed in national capital. Rs 2,000 fine is being slapped on violators in Delhi for not wearing masks. "We've received fresh guidelines for Rs 2,000 fine. There has been a decrease in challans but people are casual. They wear mask only at check posts," said an enforcement officer. Delhi LG on November 20 amended Epidemic Disease Management of Covid-19 Regulations 2020 in view of rising cases.
Homeless people took refuge at night shelters as temperature dipped in Delhi. On Friday, the national capital recorded the coldest November morning since 2006. The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 7.5 degrees Celsius. "I have come to the national capital in search of a job. We have been provided with face masks and hand sanitisers. We take all Covid-19 related precautions in this night shelter," Anas, a homeless, said. Delhi government has provided masks and kept sanitising facilities at the night shelters. Another homeless, Umrah said, "We are provided with all basic amenities here at the home shelter. We have been asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing." Other parts of northern India have also been witnessing a dip in temperatures. IMD has predicted further dip in mercury in the northwest parts in coming days.
While speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh's Indore Nodal Officer, Amit Malakar on November 21 stated that COVID-19 positivity rate stands at nearly 8% in the district at 37,115 total cases, and they are expecting a rise in cases due to weather change and flouting of norms during festival season. He said, "COVID19 positivity rate stands at nearly 8% in Indore at 37,115 total cases. Recovery rate has fallen and currently stands at 90.7% with 33,693 recoveries. We're expecting a rise in cases due to weather change and flouting of norms during festival season." Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced night curfew in Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, Ratlam, including Indore between 10 pm to 6 am.
In last 24 hours, 2,326 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the state, informed Principal Health Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Amit Mohan Prasad on November 21 while addressing a press conference.
As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of..
